Salman Khan Posts Race 3 Teaser Three Months Before Film's Release; Check It Out

Race 3 stars Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Salman Khan
Three months before the release of Race 3, the film's star Salman Khan released a teaser video from the film. Posting the short clip on Twitter, the actor wrote: "3 Months to go..." while also tagging his production company and the film's co-stars. The superstar is heard saying, “On your mark. Get set. Ready. Go,” followed by the signature movie tune of the 'Race' franchise and the screeching of cars.

Race 3 stars Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.




