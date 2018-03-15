English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Posts Race 3 Teaser Three Months Before Film's Release; Check It Out
Race 3 stars Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.
Three months before the release of Race 3, the film's star Salman Khan released a teaser video from the film. Posting the short clip on Twitter, the actor wrote: "3 Months to go..." while also tagging his production company and the film's co-stars. The superstar is heard saying, “On your mark. Get set. Ready. Go,” followed by the signature movie tune of the 'Race' franchise and the screeching of cars.
3 months to go ... #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 pic.twitter.com/2kB2FYwjbY— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2018
