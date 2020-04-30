MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Posts Shirtless Workout Pic, Jokes Jacqueline Fernandez Sneakily Clicked It

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Salman on Wednesday posted a photograph on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he was busy with his workout.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Share this:

Superstar Salman Khan recently caught his close friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez taking his picture "chori chori chupke chupke", and he took to Instagram to share the moment.

Salman on Wednesday posted a photograph on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he was busy with his workout.

"Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own," Salman wrote with the image.

In the photograph, one can see shirtless Salman sweating out in the gym. He seems to be taking a break in the picture, when Jacqueline sneaked up on him at his gym and captured him in the frame. Thanks to a mirror, she herself also got captured in the same frame. She is seen in a blue T-shirt with sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Salman recently showcases his singing skills as he sung a song, titled "Pyaar Karona", aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, "Pyaar Karona" released on Salman's YouTube channel. Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media. Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

Salman is currently self-isolating at his Panvel farmhouse.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres