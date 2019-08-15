Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Posts Throwback Photo with Brothers Dressed in Tricolor on Independence Day

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture of himself with Arbaaz and Sohail, where the three brothers can be seen dressed in tri-colour.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Image of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, courtesy of Twitter
Image of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday and wished his fans a happy Independence day with a throwback picture featuring him and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. Interesting thing being the trio is dressed in tri-colour and look adorable in their youth.

While Salman dons a saffron T-shirt, Sohail in the middle sports a white one and Arbaaz compliments them in a green T-shirt. Captioning the post, Salman wrote, "Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

May you prosper and grow forever."

See Salman's post here:

In another instance, Arbaaz also wished the his fans with a message on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Independence Day #HappyIndependenceDay #MeraBharatMahaan #JaiHind."

Accompanying the message, Arbaaz also posted a YouTube link to Amitabh Bachchan's song Mere Desh Premiyon.

See his message here:

Earlier, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities wished citizens with heart warming messages. a gamut of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day and saluted the brave men and women who fought valiantly for the country.

Read: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani Wish Fans Happy Independence Day

