Salman Khan Posts Throwback Photo with Brothers Dressed in Tricolor on Independence Day

Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday and wished his fans a happy Independence day with a throwback picture featuring him and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. Interesting thing being the trio is dressed in tri-colour and look adorable in their youth.

While Salman dons a saffron T-shirt, Sohail in the middle sports a white one and Arbaaz compliments them in a green T-shirt. Captioning the post, Salman wrote, "Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

May you prosper and grow forever."

See Salman's post here:

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia May you prosper and grow forever. pic.twitter.com/iE5dnwNS2V — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2019

In another instance, Arbaaz also wished the his fans with a message on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Independence Day #HappyIndependenceDay #MeraBharatMahaan #JaiHind."

Accompanying the message, Arbaaz also posted a YouTube link to Amitabh Bachchan's song Mere Desh Premiyon.

See his message here:

Earlier, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities wished citizens with heart warming messages. a gamut of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day and saluted the brave men and women who fought valiantly for the country.

Read: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani Wish Fans Happy Independence Day

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.