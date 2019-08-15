Salman Khan Posts Throwback Photo with Brothers Dressed in Tricolor on Independence Day
Salman Khan shared a throwback picture of himself with Arbaaz and Sohail, where the three brothers can be seen dressed in tri-colour.
Image of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, courtesy of Twitter
Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday and wished his fans a happy Independence day with a throwback picture featuring him and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. Interesting thing being the trio is dressed in tri-colour and look adorable in their youth.
While Salman dons a saffron T-shirt, Sohail in the middle sports a white one and Arbaaz compliments them in a green T-shirt. Captioning the post, Salman wrote, "Happy #IndependenceDayIndia
May you prosper and grow forever."
See Salman's post here:
Happy #IndependenceDayIndia May you prosper and grow forever. pic.twitter.com/iE5dnwNS2V— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2019
In another instance, Arbaaz also wished the his fans with a message on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Independence Day #HappyIndependenceDay #MeraBharatMahaan #JaiHind."
Accompanying the message, Arbaaz also posted a YouTube link to Amitabh Bachchan's song Mere Desh Premiyon.
See his message here:
Happy Independence Day #HappyIndependenceDay #MeraBharatMahaan #JaiHind https://t.co/C52BP0GkGX— Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) August 15, 2019
Earlier, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities wished citizens with heart warming messages. a gamut of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day and saluted the brave men and women who fought valiantly for the country.
Read: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani Wish Fans Happy Independence Day
