Salman Khan Posts Video to Wish SRK on Birthday, Todd Phillips' Joker Crosses USD 900 Million at BO

Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Saturday and was wished like nothing less than a king. Among his celebrities and fans was Salman Khan, who posted a creative wish pulling off SRK's signature pose, but also had a complaint to make.

Todd Phillips' Joker has approximately made 290 million dollars in the United States and made more than 600 million dollars in the worldwide arena. For now, trade analysts have predicted for the film's theatrical run to go up to 950 million dollars. Warner Bros is expected to release the full numbers of the weekend on Monday addressing the 900 million dollars win.

Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sarcasm on social media as well as in interviews. The actress turned author is known for often hitting back at trolls on social media platforms. Khanna recently took a dig at the atmosphere after Diwali celebrations on Instagram.

The much-awaited mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 13 arrives and contestants have already started feeling the pressure. The first finale is backed by power-packed performances and guests including Gauahar Khan and the cast of movie Bala gracing the stage. While new wild card entries are introduced, three contestants are evicted from the show.

Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday, shared a video of the iconic Burj Khalifa lighting up in his name. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too tweeted about how it was a proud moment for India.

