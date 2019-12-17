Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, Kiccha Sudeep Grooving to Munna Badnam is a Treat to Watch

Salman Khan took his Dabangg 3 promotions down South, and painted the city in Chulbul Pandey's hues, with a rocking performance in the city. Khan was joined by the film's director Prabhudeva and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the villain in the film. During a promotional event, the three shook a leg on the beats of the film's anthemic number, Munna Badnam.

The actor hit full form as Chulbul Pandey and along with Prabhudeva and Sudeep, he made the crowd go crazy as he did the popular hook step of the song. Take a look:

Earlier at The Kapil Sharma show, Arbaaz Khan, who was accompanied by director Prabhu Deva, Suddep and the movie's leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar spoke about Munna Badnam and said, "We were looking for an item song for Dabangg 3 like we had Munni Badnam in Dabangg 1 and Fevicol in Dabangg 2. We were on a hunt to find a tod for Munni Badnam to put in Dabangg 3. Salman called me at 1:30 am in the night asking to rush and meet him. He said he got the perfect solution for Munni Badnaam."

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20 and Salman is focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This has been prompted by his decision to release the film in four languages. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

(with inputs from IANS)

