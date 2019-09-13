Salman Khan, Prabhudeva Lock Title for The Veteran Remake, Film To Go on Floors Post Dabangg 3
The title of 'The Veteran' remake has a huge connection with 'Wanted'.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Wanted
Salman Khan's career got a massive lift when he collaborated with Prabhudeva for Wanted. The cop film was detrimental in making Salman Khan the huge star that he is, and it was this film that started his string of 100-crore club films.
The actor-filmmaker working together currently for Dabangg 3, but a new report from Pinkvilla says that the two will come together again for the remake of a Korean film The Veteran. Not only that, but the film also has a title, which has a huge Wanted connection.
According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the project said, "They have locked a name for the masala actioner now. Atul Agnihotri has the rights to the Korean hit Veteran and this film will be a remake of that thriller. Salman will yet again play a top cop or a sleuth. They are planning to call it Radhe, which is incidentally the name of his character in Wanted as well. But this isn't Wanted 2."
The source also revealed, "They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. They are currently finishing D3 following which Salman and Prabhu will kickstart the Veteran remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman os definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020."
After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt got indefinitely shelved, fans were worried that there will be no Eid 2020 release from Khan. The actor himself had said that he will drop a film on Eid, making many wonder if he was talking about Kick 2. However, it seems like Salman Khan's fans are in for a pleasant surprise.
