Salman Khan, Prabhudeva Wrap Dabangg 3 Shoot, Dedicate Video to Late Vinod Khanna

The team of Dabanng 3 wrapped up their shooting schedule on October 6, which also happens to be Vinod Khanna's birthday. Salman Khan shared a video with the cast and crew from the sets saying that they all miss the late actor deeply.

Vinod Khanna played the role of Prajapati Pandey, Salman Khan's father, in the first and second part of Dabangg. Unfortunately, he passes away in April 2017 due to a cancer in the bladder.

In the video, Salman also mentions that his brother, Pramod Khanna has been roped in to play the role in the third part of the Dabangg franchise.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most awaited movies of Bhaijaan. It had been successfully spreading curiosity among fans by sharing videos and pictures on the sets. While Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan will be seen recreating their roles of Chulbul Pandey, Rajjo and Makhan Chand Panday respectively third time in a row, the movie will have a new antagonist this time. South actor Kiccha Sudeep will be seen playing the baddie. In an interview, he had revealed that he wouldn't have been playing a villian if it hadn't been for Salman Khan. “I had to look bigger than him, and that was the biggest responsibility. Otherwise, it will look like he is hitting a child. He (Salman’s character) has to defeat a man who looks bigger and stronger than him, that’s when the hero will stand out. And, I think that was a challenge for me," he said.

The plot of the movie this time will also concentrate on the younger years of Salman Khan. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be playing the love interst of young Chulbul.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

