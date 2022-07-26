Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif When Riteish Deshmukh Hypes Jacqueline Fernandez For Her Hard Work

Salman Khan reminded the world how hard Katrina Kaif worked to be one of the biggest stars today. The actor’s reminder came at a recent promotional event of Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona in Mumbai. For the unversed, Salman’s production house Salman Khan Films is distributing the Kannada film in Hindi. The event was not only attended by the superstar but also by Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, who has a special role in the film.

Riteish, who is Jacqueline’s first co-star in Bollywood, praised the actress for her long journey in the industry. He pointed out that the Sri Lankan beauty was unaware of Indian dancing and took to it with absolute ease over the years and today, she has a number of hit dance numbers under her name.

“I have to say this, Jacqueline and me did Aladdin many, many years ago and I have seen her struggle with Indian dance while we’re doing a song. And (now), just to see her dance in so many songs and one of the finest dancers India has, hats off to her hard work,” Retiesh said at the event.

Salman quickly jumped in and added, “She’s not the only one.” To this, Jacqueline replied, “You’re a very good dancer too”. Salman clarified that he was not referring to himself. “There’s also Katrina who worked really hard,”

he said. The crowd cheered them on.

Katrina and Salman have worked on several films over the years. The actress has polished her dancing skill over time, proof of it being Tees Maar Khan’s Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, and Kamali from Dhoom 3. It is to see if she delivers yet another dance number in her and Salman’s upcoming film Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona is set to release on July 28. The film releases in 14 languages.

