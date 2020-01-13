Salman Khan Praises Malang Trailer, Calls it 'Jhakaas'
Salman Khan called the trailer of Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Malang' 'jhakaas'. See his tweet below.
Salman Khan praised the makers of 'Malang' after watching film trailer
Salman Khan has heaped praise on the cast and crew of upcoming film Malang, which is directed by Mohit Suri. The trailer of Malang, which seems like a romance-thriller, was launched previously during the week and Salman took to social media to appreciate the work put in by the team. Salman even called the trailer 'jhakaas' (incredible). Malang releases on February 7. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman.
After Salman showered love on the film and the makers, lead actors Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and film director Mohit also responded to his kind words. While Disha and Mohit thanked Salman for praising their efforts, Anil quoted Salman's tweet when he replied. Check out their interaction on social media below.
Ouiii ma .... jhakaas trailerhttps://t.co/u16uRg2kZH@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 12, 2020
Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan!! Love the Ouiii ma!!! https://t.co/6PRxbEiAOw— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 12, 2020
Thank you sir❤️❤️— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 12, 2020
Thank you so much bhai !!— Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) January 12, 2020
Returning to direction after a three year hiatus, Malang helmer Mohit had said in an interview, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”
