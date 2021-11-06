Salman Khan Praises Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak For Her 'Electrifying' Song

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praises for actress and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari for her debut music video with singer Harrdy Sandhu. He shared the song’s teaser on his Instagram handle and wished them good luck for the song’s success. Palak’s first collaboration with Harrdy for the ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song was released online on October 30 and garnered praise from many celebrities.

Salman has also lauded the song and gave a huge shout-out to the budding artist Palak. He termed the music video as “electrifying”. Often, it is seen that Salman promotes budding talents. His support and praise also act as morale booster for budding artists.

Salman has shared a poster of the music video on Instagram. In the poster, Palak is seen in a superhero avatar.

Palak had also shared Salman’s post as her Instagram story to thank him for the wishes. She wrote, “Extremely grateful sir, thank you so much."

To promote her debut music video, Palak has urged fans to make Reels while performing the song in their own style. Since the release of the song, she has been also uploading behind-the-scenes pictures and videos.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVpwJSMFBlv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=95fda24d-4bbd-4843-9763-54febba82fa9

For Bijlee Bijlee song, Harrdy Sandhu collaborated again with musician BPraak and lyricist Jaani after their hit song Kya Baat Ay. Check out the video below:

The video has garnered over 18 million views so far. In her debut music video, Palak Tiwari is seen opposite Harrdy showcasing her celestial looks. She is also shaking legs with Harrdy with her fabulous dance moves.

Palak is likely to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Vivek Oberoi is producing the movie and he is also playing the male lead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.