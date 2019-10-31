Salman Khan-Preity Zinta Dress Up as Cops, Nia Sharma-Mouni Roy Celebrate Arjun Bijlani's Birthday

Preity Zinta and Salman Khan shared pictures of themselves on social media as they prepared to celebrate Halloween. In the posts shared by the stars on social media, Preity and Salman can be seen as law enforcers. While Preity is seen wearing a navy blue police costume as she dressed up as an officer from Los Angeles, Salman is seen donning his iconic Dabangg 3 look, with shades and moustache. The two seemingly had a lot of fun in their photoshoot and shared tons of pictures and videos online. This has also led to the speculation that Preity will have a cameo in Salman's Dabangg 3.

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani celebrated a grand Haloween-themed birthday party with his family and co-actors. His birthday bash included Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma and many other popular faces. The actor cut the cake with wife Neha and son Ayaan. Bijlani's Naagin co-star Mouni Roy, as well as Karishma Tanna, shared adorable posts for the actor on Instagram. Nia Sharma was also present and rocked the dance floor with her moves.

Salman Khan has shared a video praising Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand from a fire at Amitabh Bachchans' Diwali party on October 27. Archana's lehenga reportedly caught fire at the Diwali party when Shah Rukh saved her. Salman posted an appreciation post and called SRK a 'Hero'. He posted a clip from SRK's song Manwa Lage from Happy New Year where the latter can be seen on fire. Salman dubbed his voice in the video, saying, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai."

Anushka Sharma has opened up on the reports that claimed she has been given 'preferential treatment' by the Indian cricket team management during tours and matches. In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Sharma said that she has always followed the protocol and has bought her own tickets whenever she went to see a match. While addressing her presence in a controversial team India group photograph, Sharma said that she was hesitant in standing with the Indian team for a photo, but nevertheless, did so because the High Commissioner’s wife asked her to. She also refuted another report which claimed that she was served tea by the selectors during a World Cup match. She took a jibe at the report by writing, "For the record, I drink coffee."

Neha Bhasin is the latest singer to accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment. After Sona Mohapatra expressed her anger at Anu Malik returning as the judge of a reality show, Neha Bhasin took to Twitter to recount her experience when Anu Malik made her uncomfortable at the age of 21. Other prominent singers in Bollywood including Shweta Pandit, Alisha Chinai and Caralisa Monteiro have also previously accused Malik of sexual harassment.

