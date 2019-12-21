Salman Khan Presented with Custom Made WWE Championship Ahead of Dabangg 3 Release

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is making noise in all corners. The first two installments of the franchise have been box office success and the third one is out in theaters testing its share at the ticket window. After the songs and promos of Dabangg 3 created quite a noise among fans, the popularity of the film also reached WWE Championship, who decided to honour Khan.

Ahead of the release of Dabangg 3, the Bollywood actor was presented with a custom made WWE Championship with his name embossed on it. The news was announced on WWE India's official Twitter account.

"@WWE presents #Bollywood's Chulbul Pandey aka. @BeingSalmanKhan with a custom made #WWEChampionship ahead of the release of #Dabangg3. #WWENowIndia," the tweet read.

Currently running in the thetaers, Dabangg 3 was released this Friday. The film is a mix of old and new characters. Salman and Sonakshi Sinha will reprise their characters Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively. Whereas, Kiccha Sudeep as Bali and Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi are being introduced in the film.

The film has opened to mixed reviews. Rajeev Masand of News18 called the film excruciating bore in his review and wrote, "In 2010 under the direction of Abhinav Kashyap, it seemed like Salman Khan had found his superhero alter ego. Charming rogue cop Chulbul Pandey, with his cheeky one-liners, oddball quirks, and cartoonish but effective fight moves was the actor’s best realized character in years. Even 2012’s decidedly mediocre sequel Dabangg 2, directed by Arbaaz Khan, had stray moments of inspired lunacy that suggested some promise. But this third installment, directed by Prabhudeva and scripted by Salman Khan himself, is irredeemable."

Dabangg 3 starring Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles in the third installment of the popular franchise. With action, drama and comedy, the film narrates the origin story of cop Chulbul Pandey and how he took up the profession.

