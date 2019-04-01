LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Salman Khan Promised to Work With Me, Says Saroj Khan Who is Out of Work Right Now

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has said that, despite an illustrious career in films which spans over 40 years, she doesn't have any work in the film industry.

Updated:April 1, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Salman Khan Promised to Work With Me, Says Saroj Khan Who is Out of Work Right Now
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has said that, despite an illustrious career in films which spans over 40 years, she doesn't have any work in the film industry.
Celebrity culture changes in an instant. You can’t always predict a fall from greatness. Need I remind you, that two years ago actress Neena Gupta shared a post on Instagram asking for work. Later in the same year, popular TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya pleaded for work as she was going through a severe financial crisis.

Now, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has said that, despite an illustrious career in films which spans over 40 years, she doesn't have any work right now. In a candid chat with Mid-Day, the choreographer said actor Salman Khan promised to work with her after learning that she was out of work in Bollywood.

Talking about her meeting with Salman, Saroj told the publication, “When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don’t have any work (film offers), and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me’. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise.”

Saroj had earlier told Mumbai Mirror that she was to work with Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan but the actress refused to work on the song without rehearsals. She was quoted as saying: “For a while I had lost interest but now looking at the haalat (condition) of dance, I want to do something good for the industry. I can’t judge actresses because I have only seen them in songs choreographed by others. Katrina looks good and there was a chance of collaborating on Thugs of Hindostan. But as the shoot was coming up, she told the makers she wouldn’t do the song without rehearsals and I was summarily replaced with Prabhudheva.”

Saroj has worked with Salman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Her pairing with muse Madhuri Dixit has always been a hit one-- be it Ek Do Teen (Tezaab) or Choli Ke Peechey (Khalnayak).

Meanwhile, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bharat.

