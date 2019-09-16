Salman Khan Promises 'Mad Manoranjan' with Bigg Boss 13 Promo, Announces Launch Date
Salman Khan turned chef in the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss'. The show host announced that the thirteenth season arrives on September 29.
Image of Salman Khan , courtesy of Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 has launched its new promo featuring Salman Khan as a chef, who is informing viewers of all the ingredients of this year's outing. While Salman looks all cool in his chef avatar, he can be seen standing in a kitchen set-up, with a white jacket on for maximum effect. Salman is also seen referencing to khichdi and raita, an uncanny combination, yet again highlighting how eccentric this season will be.
Additionally, the launch date of Bigg Boss 13 was also announced in the latest promo. The reality show will air starting September 29.
Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote on their Instagram handle, "#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan!😎 Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @voot.
The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and can be viewed on Colors TV. The show can also be streamed on Voot app, as announced by the makers. Check out the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo featuring Salman here:
This season will see only known, celebrity faces coming together to contest for the prize money as the theme of commoners in the house did not fetch the show the amount of TRP anticipated last year.
Even though an official list of entrants has not yet been disclosed, a few names that have been reportedly approached include Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Siddharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh. The official list will be out only on the premiere.
