Salman Khan Promises Tatkal Ticket to Finale in Bigg Boss 13 Promo

Salman Khan revealed the new show format in the teaser promo of 'Bigg Boss 13.' Watch here.

Updated:August 25, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Image of Salman Khan , courtesy of Instagram
Salman Khan is back as a station master, who will guide the train full of passengers going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house soon enough. The channel released a promo clip to out in the word for the upcoming season, with Salman as the celebrity host. As informed earlier, this time around the Bigg Boss house will be built in Mumbai and not Lonavla, as was the tradition.

In the promo clip released by Colors TV, Salman is seen caught up in a whirlwind of affairs, as he tries to keep his station in control. However, he soon realises that nothing happening around is under his control and gives in to the stormy ambiance. Salman does look adorable in his station master avatar.

Sharing the promo the channel wrote, "Get ready to hop on to the #BB13 entertainment express along with @vivo_india ek dum fatafat! 😍 #BiggBoss13 Coming soon! @beingsalmankhan." Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Salman also revealed that only stars will feature in this year's edition. He also promised a tatkal ticket to the contestants, meaning the participants will be given a way to reach the finale in just four weeks. However, this will not be without consequence or twists.

It is believed that Bigg Boss 13 will air starting late September. However, an official confirmation from the channel is awaited. It is speculated that Mugdha Godse, Shivin Narang and Chunky Panday may participate in this year's Bigg Boss.

