Salman Khan Promises to Release Radhe in Theaters on Eid 2021

Salman Khan has promised to help theater owners/exhibitors and treat his fans by releasing his upcoming film Radhe in theaters on Eid 2021. In a statement shared on Twitter, the actor said that he understands the financial crunch faced by these cinema owners and want to help them. In return, he expects them to take utmost precautions for the audience, who'd come to watch the film.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres earlier in 2020 but was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. The Prabhu Deva directorial stars Disha Patani opposite Salman, with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Earlier this year, cinema hall owners associations had written to the superstar requesting him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021. Shared by the exhibitors, the letter urged Salman to help the cinema hall sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The letter was signed by exhibitors associations from different parts of the country including Uttarakhand, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Bihar, Telangana, Delhi, Dehradun and Hyderabad.

Exhibitors believe that the film will be a mass entertainer like most of Salman's Eid releases. The film can be expected to pull the audience into theatres, especially during a festival like Eid, and aid the struggling exhibition industry that has suffered huge losses during the ongoing pandemic.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.