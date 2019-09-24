Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Quashes Rumours of Gifting Flat to Ranu Mondal, Says No Credit for What He Has Not Done

Salman Khan quashed all the reports stating that the actor has gifted roadside singer-turned-internet star Ranu Mondal a flat worth Rs 55 lakh and a car.

News18.com

September 24, 2019
Salman Khan Quashes Rumours of Gifting Flat to Ranu Mondal, Says No Credit for What He Has Not Done
Salman Khan is known for his philanthropy. He founded The Being Human Foundation, a Mumbai-based charity, that provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India. Of late, rumours were doing the rounds that the actor again went out of his way to help budding artist Ranu Mondal.

There were reports stating that the Bollywood actor has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. Some even speculated that he has gifted the roadside singer-turned-internet star a car. However, in a recent media interaction, Salman quashed all such reports saying he will not take the credit for something he hasn't done. "That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that," Salman told IANS on Monday evening.

Before this, Vicky Biwas, the man primarily responsible for shooting and posting the video of Ranu's song on social media said that the former Ranaghat station singer has not received any flat as a gift from Salman and said that all such rumours are baseless.

"We haven't heard anything about Salman Khan gifting a flat worth Rs 55 lakh to Ranu di. It's fake news that is being spread on social media," he had told IANS.

He added, "A lot of fake news surrounding Ranu di is doing the rounds on social media, such as she has purchased a car worth Rs 15 lakh, or she has been called for Bigg Boss, or Himesh Reshammiya has paid her Rs 50 lakh to record her song. Yes, Himesh ji has done a lot for her and has also sponsored her trips to Mumbai, but the rest of these reports are fake."

Ranu, a singer who used to sing songs of Lata Mangeshkar sitting on the platform of Ranaghat station is now an internet sensation thanks to social media. The video went viral in no time and turned Ranu into a singing sensation on the internet. It also paved way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood.

The 59-year-old singer has already recorded the song Teri Meri Kahaani for Reshammiya's upcoming movie Happy Hardy And Heer, the video of which has been shared by the composer-singer on social media. Ranu is presently in Mumbai, shooting for another track of the movie.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to be back with his reality show Bigg Boss 13.

