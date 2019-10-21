Salman Khan Re-introduces Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo for Dabangg 3, Shares Video

Salman Khan has launched the poster and a re-introductory video of Sonakshi Sinha’s character Rajjo in Dabangg 3. Sonakshi has been a part of the Dabangg franchise since its first release in 2010 as Chulbul Pandey’s (Salman Khan) love interest and then his wife.

In the caption of the Twitter post, Salman reminds his fans and followers of Dabangg 3's trailer release on October 23. In the new still, Sonakshi poses on a motorcycle and sports Chulbul's signature sunglasses. She wears a shirt over a floral pink saree and has a flower pinned to her hair.

Salman refers to his “super sexy” wife as his Habibi in the video. Sonakshi’s character has evolved over the course of the films and the chemistry between Chulbul and Rajjo is quite interesting to watch.

Before Sonakshi Sinha’s poster for the film, Salman had shared a video of himself as the first look of Dabangg 3. The video also had Kiccha Sudeepa who is set to play the antagonist in the film.

As per media reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again play the role of Chulbul's half-brother Makkhi. Vinod Khanna, who played the role of Chulbul Pandey’s step father, will be replaced by his brother Pramod Khanna after his demise. Dimple Kapadia will reportedly reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey's mother in Dabangg 3, and only appear in a flashback sequence.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20.

