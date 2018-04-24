English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Reaches Kashmir For Remo D'Souza's Race 3 Shoot
Besides Salman Khan, "Race 3" will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.
File photo of actor Salman Khan (Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D'Souza-directed movie Race 3. The action packed thriller is being produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.
Besides Salman, Race 3 will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Like all Salman blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15.
Salman is likely to shoot for the movie in Ladakh region after completing the schedule in Sonamarg. Sonamarg is hosting Salman for a second time. He spent over a fortnight in Sonamarg last time shooting for Kabir Khan directed super-hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Sonamarg has been a favourite shooting locale for Bollywood. Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Meli and Yash Chopra's Silsila are some of the better known Bollywood movies shot in Sonamarg. Fans of the superstar are likely to throng his shooting schedule in Sonamarg, thereby helping local hoteliers, tea vendors and pony owners.
