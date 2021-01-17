Salman Khan Reacts to 'Bigg Boss' Talent Manager Pista Dhakad's Death

Salman Khan has mourned the untimely demise of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad.

Pista, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai and she was crushed under a van.

Sharing a picture with the bereaved, Salman wrote on social media, "Rest in peace Pista."

Rest in peace Pista... pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Earlier, several actors, including former Bigg Boss contestants took to social media to offer their condolences to the departed soul. Prince Narula remembered Pista as a positive personality. “You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood. I haven’t seen a positive person like you. Someone who always wanted good of everyone and who used to always stay happy,” he posted on Instagram.

Recalling his last meeting with Pista, he said, “We didn’t know that the Goa trip that you, Yuvika and I took would be our last together. No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always.” Devoleeena Bhattacharjee said she was shocked with the news.

Yuvika Chaudhary, Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin too offered their condolences.