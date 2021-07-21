Salman Khan Reacts to Rumours of Him Having a Wife and 17-year-old Daughter in Dubai

Over the years, actor Salman Khan has been asked a number of times if and when he wants to get married. The actor gave various answers on different occasions but is yet to find a life partner. Recently, he was seen on his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk show called Pinch 2. As a part of the show, Arbaaz asked his guest Salman some mean questions from social media and wanted him to react to some comments as well. Arbaaz mentioned that while most of the people had written nice things, some of them were very negative.

One of these comments accused Salman of having a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai. The comment called him a coward and asked him where is he hiding. It said that the actor is with his daughter and wife in Dubai and questioned him for trying to make a fool of everyone. The comment initially came as a shock to him but he sarcastically called these people ‘very well informed’ and rubbished the claims. He also said he has no idea who this person is talking about. He goes on to say that does this person really think he will get an explanation, and said that he does not have a wife and has been living in Galaxy Apartments since he was nine years old.

This is not the first time that rumours have surrounded Salman. As far as work is concerned, Salman’s last movie was ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. He will soon be seen in the movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor has also announced a movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

