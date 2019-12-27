Salman Khan Receives a Dabangg Style Birthday Wish From Chulbul Pandey

Salman Khan wished himself on his birthday under the garb of his cop avatar Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg 3. In a video that was shared by Salman Khan Films, the 'lookalike' of Salman Khan was seen sending him a special birthday message in his signature style.

Speaking in the video, Chulbul Pandey could be heard saying, “Janamdin ke shubh avsar par hum humare lookalike, bina Dabangg moochon ke actor ko janamdin mubarakbaad wish karne aaye hai. Toh gaur farmaiye: ‘Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, hai yeh aarzoo, Happy birthday to you, Happy birthday to you,’ which basically translates into, 'On the auspicious occasion of his birthday, I want to wish my lookalike, the actor without a ‘Dabangg’ moustache, a very happy birthday. Please pay attention: ‘May you live a thousand years, Happy birthday to you, Happy birthday to you."

Salman celebrated his birthday with close friends from the industry and family at a party hosted by his brother Sohail Khan. Among the attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu and Katrina Kaif. Sonakshi took to her Instagram page to post an image with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan from the party, captioning the picture, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan."

Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma too had good news to share. Arpita welcomed a baby girl with husband Aayush Sharma on Salman's birthday. The couple took to share the news on social media and also revealed that they have named the newborn Ayat.

