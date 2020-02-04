Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Recounts Childhood Memories in Indore as He Announces IIFA Awards with Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez headed to Bhopal to announce that IIFA awards will be held in Madhya Pradesh this year.

News18.com

February 4, 2020
Bollywood actor Salman Khan while announcing that Madhya Pradesh would host next edition of IIFA awards recounted his six generations old roots in the state and shared his childhood memories on Monday.

Khan, accompanied by actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced that 21st International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards at his ‘home town’ Indore of Madhya Pradesh to be held from March 27 to 29. A pre-event would be held in Bhopal on March 21.

He said that a Film Institute would be opened in Madhya Pradesh.

While talking to the media present there he said that soon a film institute would come up in Madhya Pradesh and people from Mumbai would come to the State.

Khan calling MP his ‘home ground’ said that this state carries memories of six generations of his family. He added the Chief Minister was offering concessions on shooting in MP so filmmakers footfall is bound to increase.

On being asked about buying a ticket for his family here, Khan joked that he has an extended family here and could turn bankrupt if he buys a ticket for everyone.

He also mentioned that he is what he is because of the education he got in the state. To add, Khan was also a student of Scindia School Gwalior for some years.

While recounting his childhood memories in Indore, his birthplace, the Dabang star also claimed he spent two months in Bhopal some 39 years ago.

To a question, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who was also present on the occasion, said, “We would discuss the issue and find out as how the film institute could come up in Madhya Pradesh to nurture the talent of the State."

Started in the year 2000, so far, the IIFA award function has been organized in 12 countries. This is the first time that Salman Khan will be hosting the prestigious award ceremony, that too in his home town.

Replying to a question, Khan said that he is continuously shooting films in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, he was in Maheshwar for shooting and stayed there for 20 days. “Whenever we go to a place for shooting, we go with a crew of over 200 members, but we need local artists. Besides, we require local vehicles, local people and boost local businesses like hotels and restaurants,” he added.

To a query regarding his marriage, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that he wants Salman to spend more time in Madhya Pradesh, thus he should get married in the state. “I wish he comes to my home town Chhindwara,” he added.

The superstar was all praise for the leadership and initiative of CM Nath adding a young state like Madhya Pradesh can’t have a younger chief minister than Kamal Nath ‘who can rise up to the occasion anytime’.

Meanwhile, hundreds of enthusiastic fans of Khan gathered outside the venue of the press conference at Minto Hall in Bhopal, at the airport and the hotel where the superstar was put up during the day, for hours to have a glimpse of their favourite star.

