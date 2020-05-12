Salman Khan Releases New Track Tere Bina With Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan's latest track, Tere Bina featuring Jacqueline Fernandez has been released on Tuesday. The video has been shot entirely in his panvel farm-house, where he is under lockdown with friends and family including the Drive actor. Salman had previously released another track called Pyaar Karona.

The actor took to Twitter to announce this release. He wrote, "Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBina."

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

Salman had previously shared the teaser of the song on Sunday, along with a Mother's Day message. He wrote, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day (Link in bio) @jacquelinef143 #AjayBhatia @shabbir_ahmed9 @adityadevmusic @abhiraj88 @saajan_singh23 #TereBinaTeaser #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

