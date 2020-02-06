Salman Khan Reminisces Childhood Incident With Brother Arbaaz In Bhopal

Salman Khan has been ecstatic announcing that the upcoming IIFA Awards will be held in his hometown Indore. In a recent interview, the actor went into a flashback remembering certain childhood incidents.

Speaking to The Asian Age, Salman Khan remembered an incident when his brother Arbaaz borrowed their uncle's slippers and lost them. He also quipped that the two brothers are still hunting for the lost slippers.

"One day, Arbaaz wore our chacha’s Bata chappals (slippers) and it got lost. We were very scared of him so we started looking out for his chappals. We found one of his chappals and we are still looking for the other one, but alas! We have not been able to locate them."

Salman Khan has a reputation for often supporting and launching young talented actors. During his visit to Bhopal, the actor was asked if he has any plans for launching anyone from there. While the actor did not point out any plans, he stated that he is always open to the idea if he finds someone worthy of it.

"You all know me, I have always tried to give opportunities to the worthwhile talented lot. If someone from Bhopal will showcase their talent, I will surely give them the opportunity to work in SK films. Why not?"

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming film with Prabhudeva titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is their third film together after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The film's cast includes Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff among others. It is slated to release on May 22 this year on the occasion of Eid.

