Salman Khan Renews Supermarket’s Rent License For A Whopping Amount; Find Out

Many may not know that Salman Khan also runs several businesses apart from being a part of the film industry. One of the least known of his interests is in real estate. Speaking of, the actor is currently in the news for extending the lease and licence for the building he rents to a major grocery franchise.

According to the ETimes reports, Salman Khan has extended a two-year contract with the retail behemoth. As per the renewed agreement, the actor will earn Rs. 89.60 lakh during the first year. While in the following year, the rent will soar to Rs. 94.08 lakh. Salman also renewed the lease of another building at Linking Road in Mumbai that he had rented to a Foodhall brand. In 2017, the actor leased the land for a period of five years to Foodhall’s parent retail company. Furthermore, on September 5, the actor renewed his lease with the parent company TNSI Retail Pvt Ltd. which owns Foodhall.

The reports further mentioned that the total area rented, in the multi-storey building of 2568.85 sq mts owned by Salman’s firm includes a basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor. For the agreement, a deposit of Rs 2.68 crore was paid while the stamp duty paid by the parties involved was Rs 5.87 lakh.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan has Farhad Samji’s directorial Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his pipeline. In the movie written by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman will be sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde and Brahmanandam among others. He also has Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Prabhat Singh Bhadauriya among others will also be starring in the film co-penned by Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Mishra and Shridhar Raghavan. Additionally, Salman will also feature in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, directed and written by Siddharth Anand.

