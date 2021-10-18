Salman Khan Rents Bandra Duplex For Rs 8.25 Lakh A Month; Apartment To Be Writer's Pad

Salman Khan is one of the highest paid Bollywood actors with his impressive line up of films. Apart from that, his various brand advertisements and other work commitments like Bigg Boss 15 and now investment in NFTs, he continues to one of the top earning superstars in the film industry. Despite owning multiple properties in Mumbai, the actor continues to reside at the popular Galaxy Apartments in Bandra with his family.

Salman has recently finalised a rent agreement for a duplex close to his Bandra home. According to an ETimes report, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has renewed a rent agreement for a duplex. The duplex is said to be on the 17th and 18th floors of Bandra’s Maqba Heights. Both floors of Maqba Heights are owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

The leased duplex, which is spread across 2,265 sq ft in carpet area, has been rented by Salman for 11 months. The actor will be paying Rs 8.25 lakh monthly rent for the duplex. The said property will reportedly be used as a writer’s pad for Salman’s production house.

On the work front, the actor is pretty much occupied. While he continues to host the popular controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, his upcoming movie release is ‘Antim – The Final Truth’. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The entertainer will witness a theatre release on November 26. ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ is a remake of the hit Marathi movie ‘Mulshi Pattern’ and it will clash at the box office with John Abraham starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.

Apart from this, Salman has three projects in the pipeline. After two successful runs at the box office, Salman and Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the third sequel of Tiger. The duo has extensively shot for this film. Directed by Manish Sharma, Tiger 3 is expected to be released in 2022. His other projects include ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’. Salman has also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’, which is one of the most awaited films of 2021. But rumours have it that the release of the film has been delayed.

