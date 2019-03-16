Salman Khan Replaces Atif Aslam to Sing Romantic Song for His Production Notebook, Watch Teaser

Four years ago, when Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi were making their movie debut with Hero, Salman Khan had entered the recording studio to sing the soulful title track. In 2019, he is launching yet another new pair, Pranutan Bahel and Zaheer Iqbal, and has again lent his voice to a song in the movie.Salman has a sung a special song for Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming directorial, which is produced by Salman Khan Films. The official handle of SKFilms tweeted the promo of the song. "This song just got more romantic! Stay tuned, the 4th song of #Notebook, #MainTaare coming in just 2 days", the tweet read.Apparently, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was supposed to sing the song but Salman had to replace him after the All India Cine Workers Association announced a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes post the Pulwama terror attack.According to a report in Mid-Day, Salman's name as a singer for this soft romantic track came up during a brainstorming session. "Many singers were considered, but the makers were not fully convinced whether they would be able to do justice to," the source told Mid-Day.Notebook, an unusual love story set in the picturesque Jammu & Kashmir, is slated to hit the screens on March 29. Pranutan is actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter and Nutan’s granddaughter, and Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend.