Salman Khan Returns as Singer in Dabangg 3’s ‘Yu Karke’ and It will Remind You of His Other Songs
Composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Danish Sabri, the song definitely fetches the audience’s attention, mostly because of its lyrics.
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 3.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has taken out all stops to promote his next film Dabangg 3, even if it means singing a song with unusual lyrics and making bizarre kissing sounds. Khan, on Saturday, released the audio of the song ‘Yu Karke,’ which he has sung with Payal Dev.
Composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Danish Sabri, the song definitely fetches the audience’s attention, mostly because of its lyrics, which goes like this:
Saree ka pallu ghuma ke
Blouse ko apne chupa ke
Bade aadar se nikli wo
Yun karke, yun karke…
As if this wasn’t enough, every sentence finishes with a kissing sound.
However, this has the same tonality as ‘Chandi ki daal pe sone ka mor’ (Hello Brother) and ‘Hangover’ (Kick).
This isn’t surprising though as popular Dabangg songs, be it Munni badnam or Fevicol se, are known for quirky lyrics and peculiar flavour. The video of the song is likely to follow soon.
'Dabangg 3' ka naya gaana, 'Yu Karke', suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein #YuKarkeSonghttps://t.co/ZXtBOwDpjd@arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @ipayaldev @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 9, 2019
As far as the film is concerned, it would be the third film in the franchise which will trace its protagonist Chulbul Pandey’s childhood, and in a way, will be the making of his legend.
Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their characters. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee is also making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3.
Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Sprains Left Arm Muscle During the Shooting Of Sooryavanshi?
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Fall in Semi-finals to World No.1 Pair Gideon-Sukamuljo
- Bala Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Winning Streak Continues
- Did You Know? Scientist Says Dinosaurs Roamed Earth on Other Side of Milky Way
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone