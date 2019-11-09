Salman Khan Returns as Singer in Dabangg 3’s ‘Yu Karke’ and It will Remind You of His Other Songs

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has taken out all stops to promote his next film Dabangg 3, even if it means singing a song with unusual lyrics and making bizarre kissing sounds. Khan, on Saturday, released the audio of the song ‘Yu Karke,’ which he has sung with Payal Dev.

Composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Danish Sabri, the song definitely fetches the audience’s attention, mostly because of its lyrics, which goes like this:

Saree ka pallu ghuma ke

Blouse ko apne chupa ke

Bade aadar se nikli wo

Yun karke, yun karke…

As if this wasn’t enough, every sentence finishes with a kissing sound.

However, this has the same tonality as ‘Chandi ki daal pe sone ka mor’ (Hello Brother) and ‘Hangover’ (Kick).

This isn’t surprising though as popular Dabangg songs, be it Munni badnam or Fevicol se, are known for quirky lyrics and peculiar flavour. The video of the song is likely to follow soon.

As far as the film is concerned, it would be the third film in the franchise which will trace its protagonist Chulbul Pandey’s childhood, and in a way, will be the making of his legend.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their characters. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee is also making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

