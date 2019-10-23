Salman Khan's Dabbang 3 Trailer Shows Making of Chulbul Pandey with Kichcha Sudeepa Twist
After much wait and anticipation, the first trailer of Dabbang 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep Kiccha was released on Wednesday.
The much awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabbang 3 was released on Wednesday. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film brings back Salman's titular character Chulbul Pandey, who is fiercer and bolder this time.
The film also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, who essayed the role of Salman's on-screen wife, Rajjo. The third installment also has new characters in Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa. While Saiee will be seen opposite young Chulbul Panday as his love interest, Sudeepa is the villain of the film.
The trailer was shared by the actor on his Twitter account. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of 'Dabangg 3'."
The trailer begins with Salman talking about policemen and goons and calls himself, 'police wala gunda'. He then re-introduces Sonakshi as his wife Rajjo. With usual Chulbul Pandey gimmicks, he takes back the viewers to the character's younger days where he falls in love with Khushi (Saiee). With a twist in their love story enters Sudeepa as Balli. The two engage in furious fights with gunshots, blood and drama. You can watch the trailer here:
This time, the movie is also concentrating on the younger years of Salman Khan. It will reprise earlier characters played by Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tinnu Anand and Mahie Gill. Mahesh Manjrekar, who played Sonakshi’s father Haria in the first part, will be seen in a cameo.
The movie that is slated to hit the screens on December 20, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
