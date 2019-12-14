Salman Khan Reveals Father Salim Never Trusted Actors' Scripts

Salman Khan says his father and famous screenwriter, Salim Khan, never trusted the superstar's scripts. Salman and the team of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 recently shot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil asked Salman if he shows his scripts to his father before finalising them. Salman said, "I didn't narrate him the entire script of Dabangg 3 but I told him half of the script towards the end, and he very much loved it."

Salman recalled, "I hardly ever shared scripts with him because he never trusted my scripts. Woh bus kehte the pitegi (he would just say that the film will be a flop)."

Salman took up the role of cop Chulbul Pandey in 2010 with Dabangg. He returns as the maverick police officer in Dabangg 3 on December 20. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 marks the debut of senior actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who will play Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill among others who will reprise their roles. South star Sudeep will be playing the villain in the film.

Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is also shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Prabhu Deva. Starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on May 22, 2020. It is a Hindi remake of the South Korean film The Outlaws.

