Salman Khan Reveals He Was Pissed Off With His Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Before Loveratri

Actor-producer Salman Khan, who is launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveratri, on Monday said that he was pissed off with the debutant actor as he rejected around 9-10 film scripts before agreeing to do this film.Interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Loveratri, along with film's actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, and director Abhiraj Minawala in Mumbai, Khan said: "This film has nice love story of a local boy and an NRI girl in a festive backdrop."Elaborating on why he was pissed off with Sharma, Khan said: "When Abhiraj (Minawala) and Aayush (Sharma) heard the story, they agreed to do the film. Before that, I was getting kind of pissed off with him (Sharma) because I sent him about 9-10 scripts but he didn't like those."After hearing this ('Loveratri') script, he told me that I see myself playing this character, while I didn't see myself playing those characters... So, that's how we moved ahead with this film."Loveratri is a love story which revolves around nine days of Navratri festival.Asked what prompted him to produce this film, Khan said: "Love is supreme and ultimate. You love your family, girl friend, wife, brother, sister and friends, and sometimes we fight with them. But during festival times or at a time when the person needs you emotionally or in bad times like illness or accident, everyone comes back and stands together and forgets all the enmity. That's how I thought of making a film with festive background."Khan made his Hindi film debut with super-successful Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, but after string of flops, he delivered his second major hit in the form of Saajan in 1991.Asked whether current generation of actors faces more heat when it comes to delivering back to back hits as compared to his generation of actors, Khan said: "Yeah... it's a big challenge and the challenge is not to launch that person but it lies in what he or she will do to survive in the industry. In the times of Mr. Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan), they could survive lots of flops and today after one or two flops, it's like over for you."I think Bachchan Sa'ab got his first hit in the form of 'Zanjeer' when his 12-13 films had flopped at box-office. So, launching is okay because you believe in the script and the actor. Now, I feel younger generation is really talented. They act really well, they have amazing bodies, they look good and they do dance and action phenomenally. So you know that these guys are going to make it. But, god forbid, if the film does not do well, then you need to stand by them and support them."Loveratri is a romantic-drama produced by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.The movie marks Hindi film debut of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in lead roles.It will be released on October 5, 2018.