Salman Khan Reveals the Toughest Film in His Career and it is Not Bharat

Salman Khan doesn't consider Bharat his toughest role, despite the physical transformation he had to undergo to play a character that ages from 20-something to over 70 on screen.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Salman Khan Reveals the Toughest Film in His Career and it is Not Bharat
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
Salman Khan has delivered yet another Eid hit this year, with Bharat earning over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The film wasn't an easy feat, considering Salman portrayed the story of a man whose life moves parallel to India journey post Independence. He went from playing a 20-something circus stunt biker to a 70-something man within the span of this film.

But the 53-year-old actor doesn't consider Bharat his toughest role, despite the physical transformation he had to undergo. In a recent interview, Salman was asked about one of his toughest roles till date. The actor said that for him, it was preparing for Sultan that took a toll on him.

"That has been my most challenging film so far, physically. I had to lose weight and then gain weight, and the cycle continued. When I was not shooting, I would be in the gym. It was physically demanding and thus, the most challenging as an actor," Pinkvilla quoted him as saying to Times of India. Sultan was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed Bharat, and the film starred Salman as a wrestler.

But the physical difficulties Salman had to go through for that film does not seem to have left a lasting impact. Bhai is as fit and fine as ever, evident from the series of videos he's been sharing, which show him performing some physically challenging tasks - from racing with a horse, trying a back flip in the swimming pool to showing off a split. The photos and videos will set some serious workout and fitness goals for Bhai fans.

Overpower horse power ... fun run with @iamzahero

Read: Salman Khan Trolling Fans So Hard With the Worst Pun Ever, See Post

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Dabangg 3, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

