Salman Khan Reveals This Actor Will Replace Vinod Khanna As Chulbul Pandey's Father in Dabangg 3
Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films, 'Dabangg 3' will also launch Salman's friend, filmmaker-actor, Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami.
The newest cast member of Dabangg 3 was introduced to the cop drama franchise in an overwhelming way. Salman Khan revealed that Vinod Khanna's brother, Pramod Khanna, will replace the veteran actor as Chulbul Pandey's father in the upcoming movie.
Vinod Khanna passed away in April, 2017, at the age of 70 after prolonged illness. Now his brother Pramod has been roped in to play the character of Prajapati Pandey in Dabangg 3.
Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Chulbul's wife, Rajjo, and film's director Prabhudheva introduced Pramod in a video that begins with a portrait of Salman and Vinod Khanna. They then introduce Pramod Khanna, who is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama and slightly resembles the late actor. Salman is also dressed as Chulbul.
Introducing Pramod Khanna . . #Dabangg3 @sonakshisinha @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/wYDvcsQWw7— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 27, 2019
Apart from Pramod, Dabangg 3 will also bring back its other old characters-- Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s brother Makhanchand Pandey or Makkhi and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist in the movie.
Sudeep also revealed that he and Salman would be seen fighting bare-chested in the climax of Dabangg 3, which will release this Christmas. Reportedly, the villain’s track is more of a parallel lead in the upcoming action cop drama.
Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 is also going to launch Salman's friend, filmmaker-actor, Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami.
The film was previously expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which has now been postponed to 2020.
