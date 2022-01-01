Salman Khan Rings in New Year 2022 With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Bina Kak; Pics Go Viral

Salman Khan rang in the New Year in the company of close friends and family. The Bollywood superstar celebrated the New Year’s eve with his friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Actor-politician Bina Kak took to Instagram to share pictures from the party.

In a picture, Salman was seen in a black shirt, white jacket and a silver chain around his neck. He was joined for the photo by Bina, who has worked with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Her daughter Amrita Kak also joined them for another picture.

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also shared a video and a picture posing with Bina Kak, Amrita Kak, Samantha Lockwood, Sangeeta Bijlani and the whole gang on her Instagram video.

Most recently, Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse. He got discharged after a brief hospitalisation. Speaking about the incident, Salman had told ANI, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

