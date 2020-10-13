Salman Khan Ropes in Korean Martial Star Kwon tae-Ho for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

After a pushback due to coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is in the news again. Reports suggest that the superstar has roped in South Korea’s biggest stuntmen for the action sequences in his film.

According to TOI, a martial expert and stuntman, Kwon tae-Ho from South Korea has been hired by Salman Khan and company to help with the action choreography of his latest project. The reports suggested that the martial-expert star came to Mumbai in 2019 and choreographed an elaborate action scene with lots of physical fights with Salman and co-star, Randeep Hooda.

The scene in question will be a quintessential Bollywood good vs bad fight. Salman’s good-guy character will be going against a drug mafia lord in Goa, portrayed by Randeep. Director Prabhu Deva and Salman had similar vision for the fight scene and they both believed Kwon would be a perfect choice. The action is described as ‘slick’ and ‘fast-paced.’ Kwon then stayed in India for nearly a month and shot at Bandra Studio. He was apparently residing at a five-star hotel near the studio for the entire duration of the shoot.

Apart from behind-the-scene direction and choreography, Kwon is also reported to feature as a villain on-screen during hand-to-hand combat with the hero, Salman.

It is lucky that the star could be involved with the project in November 2019 as this year was largely spent in lockdown. The shoot was expected to wrap-up by mid-2020s and the film was expected to release by May of this year. However, COVID-19 had other plans.

In the first week of October, Hindustan Times reported that the shoot for Radhe was scheduled again after a seven-month break. The bulk of the shoot will last for 15 days at a studio in Karjat. Any remaining shoots will be completed at Mehboob studio. All of the crew members will stay at a hotel around the shoot and not interact with any outsiders as an added security measure.

The film is reported to be a remake of South-Korean action hit Veteran. Apart from Salman and Randeep, it also stars Disha Patani, Megha Akash, and Jackie Shroff.