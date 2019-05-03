Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media

Posters circulated in Bijnor explicitly stated that Salman Khan will be hosting charity events in the city. The actor posted the images on Twitter and disassociated himself from the events in any form or capacity.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
While there are many who would like to associate with brand Salman Khan to attract people in more numbers, there are others who will not have qualms about false advertising in his name. A recent case in the matter pertains to posters and banners about a charity event in Bijnor that made way on the internet and explicitly stated that Salman will be hosting the advertised events. The posters also conveyed false information about Salman's Being Human Foundation being the sponsor.

The actor, who is busy switching between shooting for Dabangg 3 and promoting his upcoming film Bharat, issued a social media post, dissociating himself from the events in any form or capacity. Salman retweeted the posters and wrote in a tweet on Thursday, "Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," informing the public. See post here:




However, singers Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik and Guru Randhawa, who also featured in the posters, are yet to issue official statements in the matter. Whether they are part of the event or not is not yet certain.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with promoting his upcoming film Bharat. Two songs from the film have released online and have generated praise for the film and Salman's sizzling chemistry with the two actresses, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles. Bharat is set to release on June 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram