English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
Posters circulated in Bijnor explicitly stated that Salman Khan will be hosting charity events in the city. The actor posted the images on Twitter and disassociated himself from the events in any form or capacity.
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
While there are many who would like to associate with brand Salman Khan to attract people in more numbers, there are others who will not have qualms about false advertising in his name. A recent case in the matter pertains to posters and banners about a charity event in Bijnor that made way on the internet and explicitly stated that Salman will be hosting the advertised events. The posters also conveyed false information about Salman's Being Human Foundation being the sponsor.
The actor, who is busy switching between shooting for Dabangg 3 and promoting his upcoming film Bharat, issued a social media post, dissociating himself from the events in any form or capacity. Salman retweeted the posters and wrote in a tweet on Thursday, "Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," informing the public. See post here:
However, singers Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik and Guru Randhawa, who also featured in the posters, are yet to issue official statements in the matter. Whether they are part of the event or not is not yet certain.
Meanwhile, Salman is busy with promoting his upcoming film Bharat. Two songs from the film have released online and have generated praise for the film and Salman's sizzling chemistry with the two actresses, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles. Bharat is set to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The actor, who is busy switching between shooting for Dabangg 3 and promoting his upcoming film Bharat, issued a social media post, dissociating himself from the events in any form or capacity. Salman retweeted the posters and wrote in a tweet on Thursday, "Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," informing the public. See post here:
Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way... pic.twitter.com/bwXdYYCaiO— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 2, 2019
However, singers Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik and Guru Randhawa, who also featured in the posters, are yet to issue official statements in the matter. Whether they are part of the event or not is not yet certain.
Meanwhile, Salman is busy with promoting his upcoming film Bharat. Two songs from the film have released online and have generated praise for the film and Salman's sizzling chemistry with the two actresses, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles. Bharat is set to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More
- Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal
- Star Wars’ Chewbacca, Actor Peter Mayhew, Passes Away at 74
- OnePlus 7 Price in India May be Rs 39,500, Suggests techARC
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results