Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media

Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way... pic.twitter.com/bwXdYYCaiO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 2, 2019

While there are many who would like to associate with brand Salman Khan to attract people in more numbers, there are others who will not have qualms about false advertising in his name. A recent case in the matter pertains to posters and banners about a charity event in Bijnor that made way on the internet and explicitly stated that Salman will be hosting the advertised events. The posters also conveyed false information about Salman's Being Human Foundation being the sponsor.The actor, who is busy switching between shooting for Dabangg 3 and promoting his upcoming film Bharat, issued a social media post, dissociating himself from the events in any form or capacity. Salman retweeted the posters and wrote in a tweet on Thursday, "Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," informing the public. See post here:However, singers Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik and Guru Randhawa, who also featured in the posters, are yet to issue official statements in the matter. Whether they are part of the event or not is not yet certain.Meanwhile, Salman is busy with promoting his upcoming film Bharat. Two songs from the film have released online and have generated praise for the film and Salman's sizzling chemistry with the two actresses, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles. Bharat is set to release on June 5.Follow @News18Movies for more