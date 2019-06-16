Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Celebrate Their Real-life 'Heroes' on Father's Day

A gamut of Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt were all praise for their fathers - their heroes - on Father's Day. While some of them took to social media to wish their dads on this special day, others remembered their fathers who are not with them anymore.

In his tweet, Karan Johar said, "We need fathers to realise that what makes you a man is not the ability to have a child, it's the courage to raise one... Happy Father's Day." He posted a photo of his father, producer Yash Johar, on Instagram.

Sanjay Dutt posted a series of black and white photos of his children - daughter Trishala and twins Shahraan and Iqra - and also remembered his father, actor Sunil Dutt, in the same post. He said, "Grateful and proud to be blessed with these beautiful children who give my life so much meaning and purpose. Everyday I try to be as good a father to them as my dad was to me! #ProudDad #FathersDay."

Salman Khan, wished his father Salim Khan, "Happy Father's Day daddy," while Sonakshi Sinha wrote for dad Shatrughan, "Happy Father's Day to my handsome papa and all the other papas, dads, abbus, dadas, babas, bapus out there."

Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback photo of Boney Kapoor and wrote, "To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them through his eyes... A family man, a true friend and a complete man's man. Someone who puts others above himself always. Happy Father's Day dad. Stay happy, hip and cool."

Actress Preity Zinta wrote, "A father's job isn't to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it's to teach her how a lady should be treated. Happy Father's Day to all those wonderful fathers out there. I hope everyone learns to appreciate their fathers. Miss you dad! Thank you for making me who I am today."

Follow @News18Movies for more