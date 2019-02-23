English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
Confirmed! Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to team up for yet another love story, 19 years after 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.
Confirmed! Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to team up for yet another love story, 19 years after 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.
Actor Salman Khan had hinted at a possible collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the launch of TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 in September last year. At the time, he had said that “I don’t know much about it. Have only heard a one-liner about it. But Sanjay is not answering my calls. Please ask him to speak to me."
A source close to the development confirmed Mumbai Mirror that the project is indeed in the works. The report states that the basic script has been locked and Bhansali is currently working on the screenplay.
"He had discussed the idea with Salman before the release of his last directorial, 'Padmaavat'. Salman is equally excited to collaborate with him," the source told the publication.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also confirmed the news on Twitter and revealed that the film would be a love story.
"Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 year for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon," Adarsh tweeted.
Khan worked with Bhansali for the first time in the 1999 epic romance drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It was during the shooting of the very same film that he fell in love with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their on-screen chemistry was very well received by the audience and the film became a huge success.
Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharat along with Katrina Kaif. He has just launched newcomers Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook, which is slated to hit screens on March 29.
