Salman Khan Saw the Acting 'Keeda' in Me, Says Sonakshi Sinha About Dabangg Role
Salman Khan, after approaching Sonakshi Sinha for a role had asked her for a treat for the "good news". Sonakshi recounted how she was left embarrassed having just Rs 3000 in her wallet at the time.
Image: Instagram
When it comes to Sonakshi Sinha, the actress has given some great performances on screen and delivered big hits at the box office. However, she attributes this success to Salman Khan, who roped her in to play the role of Rajjo in her debut movie Dabangg (2010), making it a turning point in her life.
In a Pinkvilla interview, she said, “I never thought in the direction of acting but he saw the acting 'keeda' in me and motivated and encouraged me to take it up. One day, Arbaaz along with the director just came to our house and narrated me the script and before I could even know, I was told I am doing the film."
According to an earlier report in Mumbai Mirror, the Khandaani Shafakhana actress had revealed that it was when Salman Khan was a month the audience at a fashion show where the actress worked as the audience manager. The actor had walked up to her and advised her to lose weight and they would cast her in one of her movies. A fitness icon himself, Salman’s advise worked for Sonakshi and the rest as they say is history. Sonakshi will be seen reprising the role of Rajjo in the third part of Dabangg franchise. Further revealing an incident about the time when Salman asked her for a treat while she was short of money, she said. "Salman, Arbaaz and others saw me working and Salman asked me 'what are you doing here? How much are you getting paid?' I told him that I get paid around 3000 and he asked me to treat him. How do you treat a Salman Khan in 3000 Rs?"
After her last movie Mission Mangal, which was a hit at the box office, Sonakshi will be seen doing a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan, the trailer of which was recently released. Check out her look below:
Director Navdeep Singh had told Pinkvilla about the role being a pivotal one and the most glamorous thing in the film.
