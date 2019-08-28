Salman Khan Says 'Big Thank You' to Fans With Throwback Pic As He Clocks 31 Years in Bollywood

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is known to entertain the audience, in ways more than just one. Apart from giving some entertaining movies, his humour also keeps his fans hooked to his social media, and also makes him a popular host (Bigg Boss). It’s been over three decades for Salman taking over the industry in his own ways and building a concrete fan base with his work. On Tuesday, the actor expressed his gratitude to fans as he completed his 31 years in Bollywood.

The actor shared a picture of himself as a toddler in a monochrome frame and we can’t help but go Aww! In the caption, he thanked people from the film fraternity, with a special mention to his fans and his well-wishers, who made this ‘amazing journey’ possible for him. Check out the adorable picture below:

A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible . . pic.twitter.com/w4XJ31FNT1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 27, 2019

Salman made his debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, co-starring Rekha and Farooq Sheikh, where his voice was dubbed. But the actor skyrocketed to fame with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya and his character named Prem hit chords with the audience.

And of course, there has been no turning back since. Despite some major controversies, some major flops and critical backlash for having content-less masala movies, Salman continues to break records at the box office. Be it movies from the 90’s like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Judwaa, Karan Arjun or the ones after that such as Wanted, Bodyguard, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bharat, the actor has a fair share of evergreen movies.

His next, Dabangg 3, the third instalment of his Dabangg franchise, is all set to entertain the audience on December 20, 2019.

