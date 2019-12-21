Salman Khan Says Chulbul Pandey Will be the Most Hated Guy in Real Life

Salman Khan's big Christmas 2019 release Dabangg 3 released on Friday, December 20, and by the looks of it, the film has already become a rave among his fans. The film is estimated to perform well at the box office. But does that mean this bankable character of Chulbul Pandey is close to the actor's real-life personality? He does not think so.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, "There are some characters which look really good onscreen but if you see a Chulbhul Pandey in real life, he is an obnoxious guy. He will be the most hated guy. When you see a character like this onscreen, who is a perfect husband, is also corrupt, does wrong things but for the right reasons, in the screenplay, it looks good, but in real life, you won't like such a personality."

The actor also addressed that the original script of the franchise was much darker than how the films turned out to be. "Yes, Arbaaz did come to me with the subject, it was very dark at that point. There were no songs in it. Chulbhul was out and out a negative guy. I changed the premise in it and got the romance, songs in."

The actor was also asked why there was a seven-year gap between Dabangg 2 and 3. "Why would we want to make three if it was not three times better than the first two? We had the gut feeling that this is the best film, best cast."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia, Pramod Khanna, Kiccha Sudeep among others.

