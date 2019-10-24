Salman Khan Says Critics have a Chance to Pan Dabangg 3 in Four Languages

Despite doing massive business at the box office, Salman Khan's films are usually panned by the critics. The actor has always maintained that he doesn't get bothered about what is being said about his films.

At the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, Salman yet again appeared to take a sly dig at the critics as he quipped he's releasing the upcoming cop action-drama in four languages so that the critics from around the country could pan it.

"I have written the script. I wanted all critics to watch it. This film is for them so that they say, 'Wow, what a script.' And in case they don't like it then we'd not only just get panned in Mumbai but Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu also. We'll get unanimously panned by them in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada," the actor joked.

He further said, "This is that genre of a film which would resonate with people down south. It's on heroism. Their films like Baahubali and KGF got accepted so well here. They were huge hits. So I think they've also been hoping for our films to release there and do as well as their films have done here."

The film is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third installment of Dabangg film series. Salman reprises his role as intrinsically naughty police officer Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha also reunited with the actor as Chulbul's wife, Rajjo.

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who joins the cast of Dabangg 3 as Khushi, will be seen opposite Salman's younger version in the backstory of Chulbul Pandey. The film also features Kiccha Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan.

"Dabangg 3 should be the biggest of the lot. Usually sequels don't do as well as the first one. We have really worked hard on this one. Not only does it have action and entertainment but also a proper story. Once you watch the film you'll get to know it's a lot more than just a masala film. I'm really looking forward to seeing how my fans are going to react to the movie," Salman added.

Arbaaz, who turned producer for Dabangg 3, was all praise for Salman for putting in so much hard work in the project.

"This time around, all the creative decisions and whatever the film has gone through-- from story to casting and even the selection of the director-- has been done by Salman. He's taken a lot more interest in this one and contributed a lot to the script as well as to the music of the film."

Lately, the actor has become very active on social media, especially Instagram and Twitter. He's also been giving fans glimpses from his workout sessions.

When asked if it was a conscious effort to show off his physique ahead of Dabangg 3 release, the actor said, "It was always there. It was just hidden. First I used to be very comfortable without a shirt and now I'm comfortable with clothes on. So, people would wonder whether it was VFXed. Then we thought why not share on Instagram?"

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will hit theatres on December 20 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

