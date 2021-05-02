Salman Khan Says He Hasn't Locked Lips with Disha Patani in Radhe: 'Kiss Tape Par Hai'

Salman Khan seemingly kissed Disha Patani in a fleeting shot in the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai created quite a frenzy among fans. The actor has maintained a strict no-kiss policy throughout his career, so this definitely came as a surprise. But fans quickly made out that Disha was wearing a duct tape in the shot, so it wasn’t actually a lip-lock. Now, in a behind-the-scenes video, Salman has admitted to kissing Disha through a duct tape.

Speaking of the romance peppered with humour in the film, Salman said, “Lekin is picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke saath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss, tape par (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha, it is on a tape)."

Salman, in his signature sense of humour, also said that he looked the same age as Disha, who is 27 years younger than him. “She has done wonderful work in the movie and looked very beautiful. Hum dono same age ke lage hain. Woh mere age ka nahi, main unke age ka laga hoon (We look the same age in the film. She is not looking of my age, I am looking of her age)," he said.

The making video of the trailer allows us to enter into the world of crime Radhe dwells in, where Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, who reunites on screen with Salman Khan after Bharat. The movie promised to be a massive entertainer. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is all set to release on ay 13, 2021.

