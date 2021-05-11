Salman Khan Says Radhe's Box Office Earnings Will be Zero, Dia Mirza Says Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Has Sexism in It

On Monday evening, Salman Khan connected with a group of journalists via Zoom to talk about his upcoming release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor was in a chatty mood, patiently fielding questions without inhibitions.

“Thank God for Zoom calls, nahin toh hum sabko corona ho jata,” he began. A major part of the discussion was the possible box office outcome of Radhe, and the extreme crisis India is going through right now. The tentpole movie is opening at a time when most producers have pushed back their releases because cinemas most cinemas across the country are non-functional owing to the pandemic.

Read: Radhe’s Box Office Collection will be Zero, I Apologise to Theatre Owners: Salman Khan

Sexism in Bollywood films has been a long-standing issue and the recent celebrity to open up about it is actress Dia Mirza. Talking about sexism in the Hindi film industry she also acknowledged that her 2001 debut movie Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein had sexist elements in it.

Opening up about how everyone was a part of the cycle, she told Brut India, “People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories… Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it… I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It’s crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, could not be a woman. A hairdresser only had to be a woman… When I started working in films there were at best about four or five women on any given crew with a unit strength of over 120… sometimes 180 people."

Read: ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ Has Sexism in It, I was Acting with These People: Dia Mirza

Sawai Bhatt’s powerful voice, with a distinguishable Rajasthani folk touch, has him standing apart from the lot of Indian Idol 12 contestants. His journey on the singing reality show thus far has been a bumpy ride. While on a couple of occasions, he was pulled up by the judges for not remembering the lyrics of the songs he was performing to, social media users targeted him and the makers for ‘creating drama’ around his desire to quit the show midway.

However, despite all odds, Sawai has grown from strength to strength through each episode and is now one of the hot favourites to bag the trophy.

Read: Indian Idol 12: Want to Support Underprivileged Singers Like Me, Says Sawai Bhatt

Milind Soman’s Insta feed evinces his love for a fit and toned body. After defeating Covid-19 last month, the former supermodel is back to his fitness routine. Recently, the model turned actor posted a video of acing pull-ups only using six fingers.

In the video, bare-chested Milind flaunted his toned body along with his adept skills to pull his body up over the pole with only six fingers- three on each hand. Putting his strength, stamina, and zeal to the fore, the actor performed three sets of 8 repetitions.

Read: Milind Soman Raises the Bar on Fitness Goals as He Aces ‘Six-finger’ Pull-ups

Disha Patani is paired with Salman Khan in the upcoming action thriller “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", scheduled to drop digitally for a pay-per-view watch on Eid. Disha, who has worked with Salman in the 2019 drama “Bharat" earlier, says it is always a pleasure seeing the superstar dance.

Their much-hyped dance number “Seeti maar" in the film has been well-received upon release, having garnered over 110 million views since it officially dropped on YouTube on April 26. If Disha has been appreciated for matching steps adeptly with the veteran superstar, she says it was the guidance she got from Salman as well as the film’s director Prabhu Deva that helped.

Read: Disha Patani Says Salman Khan Dances Like No One’s Watching Him

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here