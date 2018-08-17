English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan Says That He Used to Flirt With His Teacher
Salman Khan used to drop his school teacher home on a bicycle and even removed the carrier to ensure that he got the teacher to sit in front of him.
A still from Ek Tha Tiger.
Superstar Salman Khan says he used to flirt a lot with his school teacher.
While shooting for the upcoming episode of Dus Ka Dum - Dumdaar Weekend, Salman discussed his flirting history.
When a question was asked about Indians falling in love for the first time with their school teacher, Salman said he used to flirt with his teacher when he was in school, read a statement.
He also admitted that he used to drop his school teacher home on a bicycle and even removed the carrier to ensure that he got the teacher to sit in front of him.
"It is impossible for someone to not have a crush on their teacher. Most people won't admit it, but I openly say that I used to flirt a lot with my teacher," said Salman.
