Salman Khan Schools a Fan Trying to Take a Selfie; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Found Their Dream Abode

Ryan Reynolds is back in his favourite genre with the buddy comedy Red Notice, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The Hollywood star talks about the method of his comedic madness, and the popularity of the action-comedy adventure films. The actor also mentioned he is taking a break from films to find inspiration for his creativity again.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news since rumours that they are planning to get married in December started doing rounds. A few days ago, it was being said that they had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Diwali day. Now, according to a report in India Today, the rumoured couple have found their dream abode in Juhu, Mumbai. They have rented a luxurious apartment in the same building as celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

BTS fans were in for a melodious delight when band member Jin released the original soundtrack for the ongoing Korean drama Jirisan. The 28-year-old singer lent his voice to one of the songs for Jirisan which traces the story of rangers based at the eponymous mountain peak in South Korea. The drama shows how the group of mountain rangers comes across a mysterious incident in the Mount Jiri National Park and decide to get to the bottom of the case.

Recently Salman Khan schooled a fan who was desperately trying to take a selfie with the superstar. On Sunday evening, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi when he was out. A fan insisted on taking a picture with him to which he agreed. While the paparazzi were clicking their picture together, the fan also wanted a selfie with Salman. As the fan was trying to set his phone’s camera’s angle to click a selfie with him, Salman said," Naachna band kar (stop dancing around.)" Then the fan gave up.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently in New York pursuing her higher educations. The star kid often shares glimpses of her life in NYU on social media, and her friends too, do not shy away from showering love on her through their social media posts. Recently, one of her friends took to their Instagram Story section to share a photo with Suhana where she can be seen hugging her. In the photo, Suhana can be seen donning a white turtle neck while her friend twins with her in a white top. Both of them hugged each other and Suhana placed her head on her friend’s shoulder.

