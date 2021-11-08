Salman Khan Schools a Fan Trying to Take a Selfie With Him: Naachna Band Kar

Recently Salman Khan schooled a fan who was desperately trying to take a selfie with the superstar. On Sunday evening, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi when he was out. A fan insisted on taking a picture with him to which he agreed. While the paparazzi were clicking their picture together, the fan also wanted a selfie with Salman. As the fan was trying to set his phone’s camera’s angle to click a selfie with him, Salman said," Naachna band kar (stop dancing around.)" Then the fan gave up.

The actor can be seen wearing a casual white tee paired with black trousers. Take a look at the video.

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15 and is also gearing up for his next release Antim: The Final Truth with his brother in law Aayush Sharma.

In a recent interview, Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar opened up on Salman’s love life and said he is concerned for him. He revealed that he told the actor he has an issue with him not marrying and he desires to see his son in the near future.

Mahesh Manjarekar said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can’t talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, ‘Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko.’ I really want… Tomorrow I want to see Salman’s son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan released a new song from his upcoming film called Bhai Ka Birthday on Monday, November 1. As the song was released a day before Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday on November 2, fans were left wondering if this is Salman’s way of wishing SRK.

