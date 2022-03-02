Salman Khan Secretly Got Married to Dabangg Co-star Sonakshi Sinha? Viral Pic Shows Duo As Newlyweds

A viral picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha dressed as groom and bride went crazily viral on social media. In the photo, Salman is looking dashing in a beige blazer over a white shirt. While Sonakshi looks stunning in a red saree and bridal chura.

But the truth behind the picture is that it is a fake photoshopped image. And, both Salman and Sonakshi are still single (officially). Salman shares a warm bond with Sonakshi Sinha, who he had launched in 2010. Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with ‘Dabangg’.

Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. Be it a wedding function or a festive bash, the couple often arrives together at events. But they have never officially confirmed their relationship. Back in 2016, there were rumours that Salman Khan secretly tied the knot with Iulia Vantur. Reacting to the same, the Tiger 3 actor had told Mumbai Mirror, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself, it would be a proud moment for me."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi started their careers with Salman Khan projects. Sonakshi has featured in several popular films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.