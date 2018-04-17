Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad

#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan has filed a plea in Jodhpur court asking for permission to fly abroad. He has asked permission to fly to 4 nations, hearing to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/KbNloCuM11 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 17, 2018

Salman Khan, who recently completed the shoot of his film Race 3, has been granted the permission to travel abroad. The actor had sought the permission of Jodhpur Court to fly to four nations including Nepal, USA and Canada.Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Sessions Court here gave the permission soon after Salman submitted a plea. Salman's case was presented by senior advocate Mahesh Bora after brief arguments by public prosecutor Pokar Ram.Earlier this month, Jodhpur court had convicted Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. He was sentenced to five years in jail but returned to Mumbai after he was let out on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. However, the actor did spend two nights in Jodhpur jail before getting the bail.Rumors were rife that Race 3 team had to shoot a part of the film in India due to Khan's inability to travel abroad, however, director Remo D'Souza refuted all speculations. Khan is now gearing up for the production of Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project Bharat alongside Priyanka Chopra.